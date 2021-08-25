Federal govt decides to administer booster shots to abroad travelers: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has prepared a strategy to administer booster shots of COVID vaccine to people traveling abroad, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources on Wednesday.

According to sources privy to the matter, the booster shots would be administered to travelers from the ongoing month. “The service would be provided to travelers in designated vaccination centres in major cities of the country,” they said.

They further shared that separate counters would be established at the vaccination centres, where travelers would be administered booster shots of COVID vaccines of the United States and Britain.

“The travelers will be charged for getting booster shots including the price of the vaccine and administration cost,” they said.

The sources further said that those wanting to get the booster shots had to show the travel documents including a visa and they would be issued a certificate for the booster shot to be presented to the authorities during their foreign trip.

In a report yesterday, it emerged that the federal government has sought recommendations from the health experts regarding COVID-19 vaccine boosters and the strategy would be chalked out with the consultation.

Sources privy to the development further said that the federal government has sought results for the shots from the international firms and the drive will only be initiated after positive results.