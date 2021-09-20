COVID vaccine safe for breastfeeding, pregnant women: NCOC  

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Monday allowed administration of COVID vaccine jabs to breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

In a fresh directive issued from the authority managing response to COVID-19 in the country, the NCOC said that the COVID vaccine is safe and effective for breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should get vaccinated to protect themselves and their child. The vaccines approved in Pakistan are all safe for these groups.#Covid19Vaccines #VaccinesForAll pic.twitter.com/kYyxWSkidT — Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) September 20, 2021



“The vaccine could be administered at any phase of the pregnancy,” it said adding that it does not affect issues pertaining to giving birth to a child in a mother.

It is pertinent to mention here that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had said that pregnant women should be vaccinated against COVID-19, based on a new analysis that did not show an increased risk for miscarriage.

Read More: PREGNANT WOMEN CAN GET COVID-19 JABS: DR QAISER SAJJAD

The CDC said it has found no safety concerns for pregnant people in either the new analysis or earlier studies. It said miscarriage rates after vaccination were similar to the expected rate. Pregnant women can receive any of the three vaccines given emergency authorization — Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

The agency had not previously recommended pregnant women get vaccinated but had said that they should discuss vaccination with their health care providers.