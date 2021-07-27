Pakistan to receive 4.2mn doses of COVID vaccines from China today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will receive 4.2 million more doses of COVID vaccines from China today in order to boost its vaccination process as the country faces the fourth wave of infection, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in the federal health ministry, the vaccines will be brought from China by a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane at Islamabad airport.

The vaccines to be received by the country included three million doses of Sinovac, and 1.2 million jabs of Sinopharm, they said adding that these doses have been purchased from the Chinese company.

The sources said that Pakistan has received 10.3 million doses of the COVID vaccines from China in the ongoing month that included 5.5 million jabs of Sinovac and 4.8 million doses of Sinopharm.

COVID-19 tally in Pakistan

The COVID-19 has claimed 39 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,087.

According to the latest National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) updates, as many as 3,262 new cases of Covid-19 emerged when 49,412 samples were tested.

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.6 percent, it said. Pakistan’s caseload climbed to 1,011,708 after 3,262 new infections were detected.

The number of active cases currently stands at 59,899.

A total of 2,722 patients are in critical care at hospitals across the country, the NCOC said, adding 1,123 people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people who have recovered since the pandemic began to 928,722.

Sindh remains the topmost affected province with 369,245 cases followed by Punjab with 353,695 COVID-19 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 142,139 cases, Islamabad 85,947, Balochistan 29,681 cases while Gilgit Baltistan has reported 7,798 COVID-19 cases and AJK registered 23,203 cases.