Pakistan reports 3,262 new COVID-19 infections

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 has claimed 39 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,087.

According to the latest National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) updates, as many as 3,262 new cases of Covid-19 emerged when 49,412 samples were tested.

Statistics 27 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,412

Positive Cases: 3262

Positivity % : 6.6%

Deaths : 39 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 27, 2021

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.6 per cent, it said. Pakistan’s caseload climbed to 1,011,708 after 3,262 new infections were detected.

The number of active cases currently stands at 59,899.

A total of 2,722 patients are in critical care at hospitals across the country, the NCOC said, adding 1,123 people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people who have recovered since the pandemic began to 928,722.

Sindh remains the topmost affected province with 369,245 cases followed by Punjab with 353,695 COVID-19 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 142,139 cases, Islamabad 85,947, Balochistan 29,681 cases while Gilgit Baltistan has reported 7,798 COVID-19 cases and AJK registered 23,203 cases.

Yesterday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had changed its strategy regarding imposition and lifting of smart lockdown in coronavirus hit areas across Pakistan.

According to sources, the NCOC in its new strategy had decided to launch a Covid-19 vaccination campaign in smart lockdown areas and announced that lockdown would be lifted on 100 per cent vaccination of people living in the virus-hit areas.