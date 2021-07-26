Pakistan receives more doses of Sinopharm vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Another shipment of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Pakistan here on Monday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft carrying 800,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine landed at Islamabad airport today, sources said.

The new stock of the COVID-19 vaccine will be shifted to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) warehouse.

The Government of Pakistan purchased 0.8 million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine from China, the sources said.

Earlier in the day, a foreign airlines flight carrying a consignment of three million doses of coronavirus vaccine landed at Islamabad Airport.

According to sources, the vaccine doses were sent through the COVAX arrangement, the United Nations vaccine-sharing mechanism.

The United States had earlier announced to send three million more doses of Moderna coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan. Pakistan had previously received 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through COVAX on July 17.

Moderna vaccine landed in Pakistan today is the 5th consignment of Covid-19 vaccine provided by the vaccine alliance, sources said.

The vaccine alliance has provided 50,80,620 doses of corona vaccine to Pakistan till now including 2.480 million shots of AstraZeneca vaccine.

COVAX vaccine arrangement had earlier provided 2.5 mln Moderna doses and 100,600 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech shots, according to sources.