Clear evidence now of a beginning of another Covid wave, says Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar Sunday said that they now have clear evidence that another wave of COVID-19 has hit the country as Omicron cases are rising especially in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Asad Umar said that there is clear evidence of the beginning of another Covid wave which has been expected for the last few weeks.

“Genome sequencing showing the rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in Karachi,” he said while cautioning that ‘wearing a mask is your best protection.’

Pakistan has reported 594 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections to 1,296,527.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 45,585 samples were tested during this period, out of which 594 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 1.3 percent as compared to yesterday’s 1.08%.

