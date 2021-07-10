Cow storms tailor shop, video goes viral

As the Eidul Azha is fast approaching, many cattle traders belonging to far-flung areas of the country have started appearing in different areas of the port city to attract customers specially kids.

Citizens are seen to be visiting different localities for buying sacrificial animals and the traders have also started roaming in streets with their animals to attract buyers.

Several children are also uploading videos and photos of their sacrificial animals on social media.

In an amusing video that has gone viral on social media, a sacrificial cow stormed into the shop of a tailor located in the Karachi neighborhood after breaking loose.

It can be seen in the video that the cow is standing inside the tailor’s shop. A large number of people also gathered around the shop made an attempt to get the cow out of the shop but their all efforts go in vain.

Earlier, a unique bull with “six legs and two tongues” has become the centre of attention at Karachi’s cattle market on Superhighway.

Weighing about 16 maunds, the bull is unique because it has six legs and two tongues, its owner said while talking to ARY News. He said people have been offering Rs500,000 to Rs550,000 for the sacrificial animal but he wants to sell it for Rs750,000.

Around 400,000 animals have reached the Karachi cattle market from across the country.