SAVAGERY: Man hurls acid on neighbour’s cow in post-conflict revenge

KARACHI: In a reprehensive turn of events taking place Saturday in the Liaquatabad Town, a conflict between two neighbours resulted in one party hurling acid on a cow of the other here for Eid Al-Azha and injuring it terribly, ARY News reported.

After the clash between two neighbourly families, one took revenge on an innocent cow and threw acid on it as a result of which it suffered burns across the body.

The police have booked the case on the complaint of cow owner and arrested the suspect neighbour who allegedly cast the acid.

Separately today in a different Karachi town, a wanted suspect in the Lyari gang-war who, the police said, belonged to the Baba Ladla group, has been shot dead in an alleged face-off on the Dubai Chowk area of Lyari between two local gangs.

The deceased, namely Naseer Baloch was a suspect gangster nominated and wanted in numerous serious cases, police said. However, Baloch, who had an alleged association with a banned outfit, was only recently freed on bail from the court.