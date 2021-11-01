Cow saves dog from harassment; video goes viral

A video of a cow coming to the rescue of a dog that was being harassed by a man in India has gone viral on social media platforms.

Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda shared the clip of the unidentified man pulling the canine, who was howling and whining with pain, up by its neck.

It is said that Karma hits hard and the man learnt the lesson the hard way. The cow stormed in and pushed the dog and it took him down with full force.

The man was then seen getting mauled by the animal while a woman watched.

“Karma,” the post read.

THE VIDEO IS DISTURBING AND NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL AUDIENCE

Here’s how social media reacted to the video.

Humans were busy recording, one animal understood the other and helped.

Indeed we have reached far as species .…..🥲 — Aditya Arora (@_im_Adi) October 31, 2021

Inspite of pain she is not hurting him. Kindness that animal shows, we humans lack. How do we bring about the change — Raj G (@rajagopal_govi) October 31, 2021

Cows have more emotional sense compared to many animals — prashant singh (@prash07virgo) October 31, 2021

Luckily that dog didn’t befriend a tiger 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — @getwellsoonSchumi (@TULUNADHOODGA) October 31, 2021

Watch: Elephant saves man from ‘drowning’ in river

Earlier, a courageous and heartwarming video of a zebra saving his friend from the clutches of a lioness has gone viral on the internet.

The video shows a zebra fighting the lioness who had caught his friend as her dinner. In an attempt to save his friend, the zebra hit the lioness with his hind legs which resulted in her running away from the scene.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!