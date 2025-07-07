Cowboys make $500K donation to assist with Texas flooding

The Dallas Cowboys are donating $500,000 to the Salvation Army to assist in recovery from the flooding that has devastated the Texas Hill Country, the team announced Sunday.

The Houston Texans said Saturday they also were donating that same amount.

As of 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, state officials had confirmed at least 78 deaths in Kerr County and acknowledged there were 11 girls missing from Camp Mystic along the Guadalupe River.

A wall of water swept over the area after heavy rainfall saw the Guadalupe River rise 26 feet in less than an hour early Friday morning.

“Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastation and loss of life caused by the floods in Kerr County and Texas Hill Country, especially for the young girls and their families, as well as all of those lost and their loved ones,” the Cowboys said in a statement.

“This has been devastating to see and we hold everyone impacted in our thoughts and prayers. Standing side by side with The Salvation Army’s critical response, we are also donating $500,000 to provide immediate resources for rescue, relief and long term recovery efforts.

Camp Mystic, in the community of Hunt in Kerr County, is a Christian girls camp that opened in 1926.

Search teams looking for dozens of people still missing after flash floods in central Texas faced the danger of more heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday after a disaster that has killed at least 78 people including 28 children.

Search teams waded through mud-laden riverbanks and flew over the flood-stricken landscape on the fourth day of the search for survivors after Friday’s flash floods.

The bulk of the dead were in the riverfront Hill Country Texas town of Kerrville, where 68 were killed including the 28 children, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said.

The Guadalupe River that runs through Kerrville was transformed by predawn torrential downpours into a raging torrent in less than hour on Friday.