CPEC headquarters not being shifted from Gwadar, shares Senator

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Senate standing committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Senator Kauda Babar has denied reports of shifting of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) headquarters from Gwadar, ARY NEWS reported.

The independent Senator from Balochistan took to Twitter to deny any such reports circulating on social media and said that enemies of Balochistan and Pakistan are spreading fake news like this.

I request PM @ImranKhanPTI & @asad_umar to response this fake news by expediting development of #Gwadar in coming days. pic.twitter.com/H2ya0skqWb — Senator Kahuda Babar Baloch (@KahudaBabar) October 10, 2021



“There is no discussion to shift center of the CPEC from Gwadar to Karachi at all.”

He requested Prime Minister Imran Khan and Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar to response to the fake news by expediting development of Gwadar in coming days.

During a ceremony in connection with the inauguration of Matiari to Lahore 600 KV transmission line completed under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to accelerate the pace of work on projects being executed under the multi-million dollar corridor project.

He said the scope of the corridor project is now being expanded from power generation and road infrastructure projects to cooperation in the areas of industries and agriculture. PM Imran Khan said cooperation in these two important sectors will help Pakistan reduce the debt burden through wealth creation.

