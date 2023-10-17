CPEC is symbol of Pak-China strategic trust: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said CPEC is not just an economic corridor, but a symbol of Pak-China strategic trust.

PM Kakar said this during interaction with representatives of leading Chinese think tanks and scholars in Beijing. The premier is in Beijing to attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum.

Terming China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a manifestation of strategic relationship PM Kakar said the project has proved as a “catalyst of growth, poverty alleviation and job creation”.

He mentioned that since the launch of CPEC during the landmark visit of President Xi Jinping to Pakistan in 2015, the project resulted in addition of 800 kilometres of roads, and creation of 8,000 mega watt electricity, and 0.2 million job opportunities.

PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed confidence that as a project of socio-economic prosperity and sustainable development, CPEC would usher in a new era of development and regional prosperity.

He proposed that the next phase of CPEC should be deeper integration of the economy so as to tap the potential of development for the mutual benefit of two countries.

Kakar said being the native of Balochistan, he was cognizant of the potential of the area and added that “in collaboration with China, we are poised to unlock opportunities of progress and regional connectivity in Gwadar.”

Prior to his address to the think-tanks, the prime minister in his post on social media platform X said he had a productive meeting with Ren Libo, President of the Grandview Institution.

“We discussed shared goals and vision for the future. Grateful for his useful input and looking forward to further strengthening the fraternal bond between Pakistan and China,” the prime minister said.