PM Kakar orders to cut rates of essential items after fuel prices drop

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday asked the chief ministers to cut the prices of essential commodities and services consequent to substantial reduction in fuel prices.

In a major move, the government has slashed the prices of petrol by Rs40.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar issued the directive at the federal and provincial levels, calling for the activation of a strict price control mechanism.

“All efforts should be directed towards transferring the benefit of reduction in petroleum prices to the people of Pakistan,” he wrote on the social media platform, X.

Related: Govt imposes new tax on high-speed diesel

The prime minister emphasized strict implementation of his directive.

Consequent to substantial reduction in fuel prices, I have directed the concerned authorities at Federal and Provincial level to activate a strict price control mechanism. I urge all honorable Chief Ministers to ensure that prices of essential commodities and services are reduced… — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) October 16, 2023

Earlier, the price of petrol was dropped by Rs 40 per litre in Pakistan.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, the rate of petrol has reached Rs 283.38 per litre with a reduction of Rs 40 per litre.

Whereas, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs 15 per litre to Rs 303.18. Meanwhile, the Kerosene oil prices dropped by Rs 22.43 per litre to Rs 214.85.