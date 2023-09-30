Petrol price reduced by Rs 8 per litre

ISLAMABAD: Petrol price has come down by Rs 8 per litre in Pakistan after a two-month hike and set at Rs 323.38 per litre, ARY News reported.

According to details, the rate of petrol is reduced to Rs 323.38 per litre with a decline of Rs 8 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has dropped by Rs11 per litre to Rs318.18.

Earlier, Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi hinted at reducing the petrol price in the next fortnight’s review as the Pakistani rupee gained massively against the US dollar.

“There are enough chances that the fuel prices will come down in the next announcement,” the minister said while talking to media at Karachi Press Club.

Solangi said that the rupee gained Rs30 to Rs35 against the greenback due to administrative measures taken by the caretaker government in the last few days.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Sept 15, the government made a massive hike in petrol and diesel prices after making tall claims of providing relief to the masses.

A massive hike of Rs26.2 per litre was made on petrol and the new price would be Rs331.38 per litre. Moreover, Rs17.34 was jacked up on diesel and the new price would be Rs329.18 per litre.

Within a month, the caretaker government hiked the petrol price by Rs58 per litre and diesel by Rs56 per litre.