Govt hints at reducing petrol price

KARACHI: Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi on Saturday hinted at reducing the petrol price in the next fortnight’s review as the Pakistani rupee gained massively against the US dollar, ARY News reported.

“There are enough chances that the fuel prices will come down in the next announcement,” the minister said while talking to media at Karachi Press Club.

Solangi said that the rupee gained Rs30 to Rs35 against the greenback due to administrative measures taken by the caretaker government in the last few days.

On elections, He said that the interim government will play its due role in facilitating the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for free, fair and transparent polls in the country.

The minister went on to say that the government was taking various measures to support economic situation of the country and these measures have shown results recently in the decreasing price of dollar.

On Sept 15, the government made a massive hike in petrol and diesel prices after making tall claims of providing relief to the masses.

A massive hike of Rs26.2 per litre was made on petrol and the new price would be Rs331.38 per litre. Moreover, Rs17.34 was jacked up on diesel and the new price would be Rs329.18 per litre.

Within a month, the caretaker government hiked the petrol price by Rs58 per litre and diesel by Rs56 per litre.