CPO Rawalpindi ‘assures’ seminary student of justice in rape case

RAWALPINDI: City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Wednesday visited a female student who has blamed a seminary teacher for subjecting her to rape, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the CPO Rawalpindi along with other officials visited the residence of the female student who leveled rape allegations against a seminary teacher in the Pir Wadhai area.

Ahsan Younas shared the updates on the investigation process with the family of the victim and asked for further cooperation in order to collect more evidence against the suspect.

سی پی او محمد احسن یونس کی پیرودھائی مدرسہ کی متاثرہ طالبہ کےگھر آمد، طالبہ اور والدہ کو تفتیش پراسس سے آگاہ کیا۔ تفتیش والدہ کی موجودگی میں تھانہ ویمن میں لیڈی افسران کریں گی۔ طالبہ کے تحفظ کےلئے ضروری اقدامات کی ہدایت، میرٹ پر تفتیش کو یقینی بنایا جائے گا۔ 2/2@AhsanPSP pic.twitter.com/Qm9y5yCbCD — Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) August 25, 2021



He assured the family of justice in the rape case and said that the girl would be interrogated for more evidence at a women’s police station in the presence of her mother.

On August 23, a seminary teacher accused of sexually assaulting and torturing a student in Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai was arrested by police.

The Pirwadhai police lodged a first information report (FIR) against Mufti Shahnawaz Ahmed on the complaint of the victim’s father. He has been booked in another case for resisting his arrest.

He had obtained pre-arrest interim bail from the relevant court to avoid his arrest.

The victim’s father stated that he had received a phone call from the management of the seminary, asking him to pick up his daughter who had blacked out.

On regaining her consciousness, she narrated her ordeal saying the teacher had been trying to harass her for the past several months, he added.

She said the teacher tortured her after she resisted his attempts of sexual harassment. She was then given a drug following which she fainted and didn’t remember what happened afterward, the complainant said.