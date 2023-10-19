CPPA seeks another hike in electricity tariff

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought a Rs0.55 hike in electricity tariff in terms of monthly fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for September, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Electricity consumers are expected to bear another massive hike in tariffs in the coming days. The CPPA submitted a plea to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve a 55 paisas hike in electricity tariff for September FCA.

The NEPRA’s approval would increase the financial burden worth Rs8.37 billion on the power consumers.

The electric power regulatory authority will hear the CPPA’s plea on November 1. According to the CPPA, over 12.92 billion units were generated in September at the cost of Rs7.61 per unit while the reference cost was Rs7.07 per unit.

The plea further stated that 4.83% of electricity was generated from hydropower sources in September, 11.08% from local coal, 4.83% from imported coal, 7.54% from local gas, 15.95% from imported LNG, 17.14% from nuclear fuel.

KE tariff hike

In another development today, the power tariff is likely to hike for the K-electric consumers by Rs 3.02 per unit yet again.

As per details, the KE has sought an increase in quarterly adjustments for April to June 2023.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will forward their decision KE plea to the federal government after hearing.

Earlier, it was reported that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hear the plea of K-Electric (KE), seeking a hike of Rs3.02/unit under quarterly adjustment on October 19 (today).

On September 5, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) hiked power tariff for K-Electric (KE) consumers on monthly fuel adjustment charges.

As per details, the electricity prices were increased by Rs 1.48 to Rs 4.45 after the federal government approved the NEPRA plea for the hike in power tariff.

The K-electric consumer will pay the increased electricity tariff in the month of October and November 2023.

Furthermore, Rs 1.48 increase in electricity tariff for 300 unit consumers, Rs 3.21 for more than 300 unit consumers whereas Rs 4.45 per unit increase for 5 kilo watts and e-vehicle charging stations.