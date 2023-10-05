30.9 C
NEPRA okays another hike in power tariff

By Aleem Malik
Aleem Malik is ARY News correspondent for power division, water resources, ministry of commerce and other business-related issues

ISLAMABAD: Giving another shock to the already burdened power consumers, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday approved an increase in tariff by Rs1.71 per unit, ARY News reported.

As per the issued notification, the power regulatory authority approved the increase in power tariff under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of August.

The notification stated that the surge in electricity tariff would be applied to the bills of October. Meanwhile, the hike will not be applicable to Lifeline and K Electric customers.

Separately on October 3, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved an increase in the price of electricity per unit by Rs 3 28 per unit as part of the quarterly adjustment.

According to the notification issued by NEPRA, a rate of Rs 3.28 per kilowatt hour (kWh) shall be recovered from different consumers categories of power distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric in a period of six (06) months i-e October 2023 to March 2024.

