CPPA seeks hike in market operation fees by Rs1.85/unit

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought increase of Rs1.85 per unit on account of market operation fees, ARY News reported.

In yet another attempt to overburden the already inflation-hit people of Pakistan, the incumbent government has decided to jack up market operation fees on electricity.

Currently, the CCPA is charging Rs2.71 per unit market operation fees and has sought an increase of Rs1.85per unit. With the approval, the per unit cost of market operation fees will be Rs4.56, which will put an additional burden of Rs27.58 billion on the consumers.

The CCPA has filed plea to meet financial needs in the fiscal year 2022-23.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has fixed the hearing on the issue on August 31.

Last week, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) increased the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs11.10 per unit.

The approval was given in terms of fuel adjustment charges for June 2022 and the increase will not be applicable for lifeline consumers.

The recent hike will be charged in the bills for August and September 2022, read the notification.

