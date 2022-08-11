NEPRA jacks up K-Electric power tariff by Rs11.10 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday increased the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs11.10 per unit, ARY News reported.

The approval was given in terms of fuel adjustment charges for June 2022 and the increase will not be applicable for lifeline consumers.

The recent hike will be charged in the bills for August and September 2022, read the notification.

“(The FCA) shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains,” said Nepra.

The authority will charge Rs3 for the FCA of June 2022 in the billing month of August 2022, whereas the remaining Rs8 would be charged in the billing month of September 2022, the notification said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on June 04, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) raised the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs9.66 per unit after the power utility sought an increase in power tariff by Rs11.34 per unit.

