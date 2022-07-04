Nepra hikes power tariff for K-Electric by Rs9.66 per unit

KARACHI: In a shocking hike for the Karachiites, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday raised the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs9.66 per unit after the power utility sought an increase in power tariff by Rs11.34 per unit, ARY NEWS reported.

The demand came during the NEPRA hearing for fuel adjustment charges for May.

During the hearing, chairman NEPRA said that the LNG prices were hiked by 50 percent and furnace oil by 38 percent and asked if common people will suffer from its consequences. “The PPL contracts defaulted during May,” the power utility claimed.

The Nepra after taking into consideration the demand from the K-Electric hiked the tariff by Rs9.66 per unit in terms of fuel adjustment charges for the month of May.

“K-Electric has to collect Rs380 billion,” the representative of the power utility said as chairman Nepra assured to help the power company in getting cheap electricity. “We are ready to take up the issue with the federal and provincial governments,” the Nepra chief said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has already fixed the power tariff at Rs24.82 per unit for the fiscal year of 2022-23 after a massive hike of Rs7.91 per unit.

On June 24, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a hike in electricity tariff for K-electric consumers by Rs5.27 per unit.



According to a handout issued by the power regulatory, the K-Electric sought an increase in power tariff by Rs5.31 as fuel adjustment charges for April, however, the power authority approved an Rs5.25 hike.

