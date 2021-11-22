CPPA seeks Rs4.75 per unit hike in the power tariff from NEPRA

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on Monday has sought Rs4.75 per unit hike in the power tariff in an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The application has been submitted to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority for adjustment of the power tariff with the fuel price in October.

The NEPRA has fixed November 30 as the date of hearing on the CPPA’s plea on tariff hike.

The country generated a total of 11.29 billion units of electricity in the month of October, out of which 10.98 billion units were sold to the distribution companies. The recent hike will result in the extra burden of Rs61 billion on the consumers, said the sources.

The hike will not be applicable to the consumers of K electric.

Earlier this month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) notified an Rs1.68 hike in power unit price that will now cost at an estimated Rs15.36 across Pakistan.

The power regulatory issued a notification to that effect citing federal government’s directives behind the move. The surge in the basic unit tariff has been approved after the federal government asked for it, said NEPRA.

