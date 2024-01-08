Crackdown launched against May 9 ‘fugitive’ suspects

LAHORE: The authorities have launched a crackdown against the ‘absconding’ suspects, who are not yet arrested in cases pertaining to May 9 riots, wherein military installations were attacked after PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest, ARY News reported on Monday.

The operations and investigation teams of Lahore Police were tasked to arrest the ‘absconding’ suspects, who according to officials, are at least 382.

The police claimed that almost 14 cases under provision of terrorism were registered in Lahore after the May 9 riots, while another 49 cases were registered under other provisions.

The police further claimed that al least 1,035 suspects were arrested under terror charges, while 884 accused were arrested in other cases.

According to the officials, 741 accused were brought to justice in cases under terrorism provisions. Moreover, 318 accused in cases under other provisions were judicially held, while all other accused were granted bail or discharged in cases.

Earlier, the federal government constituted a cabinet committee to investigate the incidents of May 9.

According to the notification, the caretaker federal law and justice minister will be the convener committee. Other members of the committee include ministers of interior, information, and human rights.

The notification further stated that a new member can also be added to the committee to solve any problem.

According to the terms of reference (TORs), the committee is mandated to examine the events leading up to the incidents of 9th may, 2023, with a view to ascertain the identity and role of mastermind, planners, facilitators and executors.

The committee will analyses the causes, and determine responsibility for these events. It will evaluate their immediate and long-term implications.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes erupted across Pakistan after former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, prominently Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.