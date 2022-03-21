Cracks appear within Tareen group as five MPAs meet Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Cracks have started to appear within the group of estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen after as many as five members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the meetings between Usman Buzdar and MPAs from Tareen group occurred two days back in Lahore. “Those who made contact included Taimoor Lali, Bilal Asghar, Iftikhar Gondal, Faisal Hayat, and Aslam Bharwana,” they said.

The sources said that the MPAs approached the provincial government after they failed to get assurances of a PML-N ticket. One member of the Tareen group shared that the meeting with Hamza Shehbaz was a failure as he did not offer PML-N ticket during the meeting.

They further said that more members of the group could meet the chief minister Punjab in the next two days.

Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen could return in a week after doctor’s advice, a key member of his group Awn Chaudhry said after a telephonic contact with him earlier in the day.

Awn Chaudhry made contact with Tareen, who is currently staying in London for medical treatment, and briefed him over contacts being made with the government emissaries.

He also apprised Tareen over contacts being made by Pervez Khattak and said that the latter has asked the Tareen group to put decisions on hold.

“There have been indications of change in Punjab after meeting with Khattak,” he said and further shared that other key personalities have also met the members of the group.

Jahangir Tareen directed Awn Chaudhry to ensure that the group remains intact and make any decision after consultation.

