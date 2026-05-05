India’s cabinet on Tuesday approved a new emergency credit guarantee programme worth 181 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) to support businesses – particularly small firms – facing short-term liquidity stress linked to the ‌Middle East crisis, the information minister said after a cabinet meeting.

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0 will provide additional credit support to eligible borrowers, with the government offering ​100% guarantee coverage for small and medium enterprises and 90% coverage ​for other firms and the airline sector, a government statement ⁠said.

The guarantees will be routed through the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company ​Ltd.

Businesses such as textile and glass makers have been hit by supply disruptions ​from the Middle East amid the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. At the same time, India – the world’s third-largest oil importer – faces risks of higher inflation and slower growth.

The scheme will ​cover additional loans extended by member lending institutions to borrowers with standard ​accounts and existing working capital limits or outstanding credit facilities as of March 31, 2026.

Under ‌the ⁠plan, borrowers can raise up to 20% of peak working capital used in the January-March quarter of fiscal 2026, capped at 1 billion rupees. Scheduled passenger airlines can borrow up to 100% of outstanding credit facilities, capped at ​15 billion rupees ​per borrower, subject ⁠to conditions.

Loans for businesses will run for five years, including a one-year moratorium, while airline loans will have a ​seven-year tenor with a two-year moratorium.

The scheme targets total additional ​credit ⁠flow of 255 billion rupees, including 5 billion rupees for airlines, and will apply to loans sanctioned through March 31, 2027, the statement said.

The government said the ⁠measure ​is intended to help businesses maintain operations, protect ​jobs and sustain supply chains amid the conflict-related disruptions.