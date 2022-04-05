Creepy: Rapper’s dead body used as prop at funeral ceremony

Netizens have been shell shocked after witnessing the use of an American rapper’s dead body as a prop at a funeral that took place at a nightclub.

Videos and photos from the event in Washington DC have left social media users freaked out online.

Rapper Goonew was murdered last month in a District Heights parking lot. His body was used as a prop at a dance party named ‘The last show’ on Sunday.

The dance party was organized by Goonew’s friends and families as a going-away party. Videos from the party show people singing and dancing as the singer’s body was on display.

A video of the event has gone viral on Twitter gathering over 2 million views.

[Disclaimer: Viewers may find visuals disturbing, discretion is advised]

Many netizens, who mistook the body for a mannequin, were shocked at the realization that it was the rapper’s actual dead body on the stage. Social media users have termed the event as disgraceful and creepy.

People have been in disbelief and creeped out by the incident and said the use of the dead body was disgraceful.

This is one of the creepiest things I’ve seen in my entire life. Like wth ? IN A FREAKING CLUB ??? How y’all even have the nerve hang a dead body like that ? Y’all are going straight to hell https://t.co/oOonNHQALl — KONGO 🇨🇩 (@Dora_Bukasa1) April 4, 2022

Sometimes I want to think this stuff it’s fake but it’s absolutely not…. How does this not give people nightmares https://t.co/MfXKYyELuz — Marilyn (@MarilynMill_) April 4, 2022

STFU 😳 rapper Goonew was murdered and his “funeral” was them erecting his dead body on the stage of a night club & partying… this gotta be one of the wildest things I’ve ever seen https://t.co/uVA3djGdyc — jlBeatz (@jlb2099) April 4, 2022

After the online backlash, the club that hosted the event has clarified their position in an Instagram post on Monday.

The post read “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire.”

