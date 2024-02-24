Crew: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, Tabu nail as air-hostess in new posters

Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu look all glam as air-hostess in new posters of ‘Crew’.

Bollywood’s A-list female stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu are joining forces for the first time in the upcoming dramedy ‘Crew’ and the makers of the title have finally dropped the highly-anticipated character posters from their maiden collaboration.

In the fresh teasers, unveiled on Friday, the trio looked sharp in their cabin crew avatar, donning their blood-red uniforms with blue hats, while being ready to fake, steal and risk it all. Sharing the posters on social site Instagram, the cast wrote, “Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the #crew.”

As per the official synopsis, ‘Crew’ follows three hard-working women ‘as their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and end up caught in a web of lies’.

Apart from the trio, the comedy-drama stars actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh, along with a special appearance of Kapil Sharma.

The joint production of Balaji Motion Pictures and AKFCN, ‘Crew’ is co-written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, while emerging filmmaker Rajesh Krishnan helmed the direction of the title, co-produced by Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Netflix-backed ‘Crew’ is scheduled for theatrical release on March 29.

