‘Crew’ trailer promises a wild ride with Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, Tabu

Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu promise a wild ride with the trailer of their heist comedy ‘Crew’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The almost three-minute-long trailer of ‘Crew’, packed with comedy, mystery, girl power and a whole lot of drama, was unveiled by the makers on Saturday afternoon.

“Buckle up! Your #Crew is ready to take you on a WILD ride,” read the captioned tagline with the trailer of the star-studded heist comedy flick.

Set against the backdrop of a crisis-ridden airline company, Kohinoor, ‘Crew’ stars A-list actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu as three hard-working, yet disgruntled flight attendants of the company, who score a chance to pull off a gold heist, upon finding gold bars on the body of a dead passenger.

While navigating through their troubled personal lives, the trio decided to use the opportunity to pursue their dreams, before a customs officer enters the scene, to keep a close check on the suspects.

Watch the trailer here:

As per the official synopsis, ‘Crew’ follows three hard-working women ‘as their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and end up caught in a web of lies’.

Apart from the trio, the comedy-drama stars actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh as the customs officer, along with a special appearance of Kapil Sharma.

The joint production of Balaji Motion Pictures and AKFCN is co-written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri while emerging filmmaker Rajesh Krishnan helmed the direction of the title, co-produced by Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Netflix-backed ‘Crew’ is scheduled for theatrical release on March 29.

Netflix unveils Kriti Sanon, Kajol’s ‘Do Patti’ teaser