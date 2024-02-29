Netflix unveils Kriti Sanon, Kajol’s ‘Do Patti’ teaser

The first teaser of Kriti Sanon and Kajol’s upcoming thriller, ‘Do Patti’, for streaming giant Netflix, has been unveiled. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv The much-awaited first look of Kriti Sanon and Kajol’s sophomore collaboration ‘Do Patti’, 9 years after they shared the screen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Dilwale’, was released by Netflix on Thursday afternoon.

The little over a minute-long teaser video promises an intense yet enthralling cat-and-mouse game between Kajol’s cop and Sanon, who appears to be the suspect. Sharing the teaser on social media, the streamer also boasted it as the first title where Kajol plays a cop, whereas, it is also the first ever thriller of Sanon’s filmography.

Pertinent to note here that ‘Do Patti’ is the debut film of Bollywood A-lister Kriti Sanon’s production venture, Blue Butterfly Films, which launched in July last year.