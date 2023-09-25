28.9 C
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, one of Green Shirts’ go-to bowlers in the limited-overs formats, talked about the side’s approach to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Pakistan are heading into the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on the back of their Asia Cup 2023 campaign. Babar Azam’s side were eliminated in the Super Four stage, and the batter’s leadership and approach to the tournament came under criticism from fans and former cricketers alike.

Haris Rauf talked about his side’s prospects in the tournament. The pace bowler said the 1992 winners are not worried about the world championship as they have been playing the ODI former for a while.

“Playing for your country at any big tournament is a source of pride,” he said. “We are not too worried. We have been playing the ODI format for a while now. The conditions are not familiar [to us] but Asian conditions are usually similar throughout so it should be alright.”

The pacer said Pakistan do not have any preset plans and goals at the moment, adding that a team cannot head into the tournament with personal goals as they do not help.

“We have to think about the team first, we will go there and assess the conditions and then decide our plans for the tournament,” he said.

