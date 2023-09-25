Haris Rauf replies to fitness question in hilarious manner

Fast bowler Haris Rauf, who is part of Pakistan’s potent pace attack, is geared up to make the Green Shirts proud in the ICC Cricket World Cup scheduled to be played in India from October 4th to November 15th.

The right-arm pacer suffered an injury during the failed Asia Cup 2023 but has now made a full recovery ahead of the 50-over world championships.

During a press conference, Haris Rauf shared updates about his recovery and it was in a hilarious manner. A journalist asked how was he feeling, and he replied with a funny gesture.

Speaking about the team’s approach to the world championships, he said representing the country is a source of pride.

He added that the side is not too worried as they have been playing ODI cricket for a while.

Haris Rauf admitted that star pacer Naseem Shah, who was ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 due to a right shoulder injury, was missed by the team. He hoped for the latter’s “great comeback”.

The pacer has represented Pakistan in 91 matches across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He has taken 137 wickets with seven four-wicket and one five-fer in his career.

