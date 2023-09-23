Haris Rauf names legend he looks up for inspiration

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf, one of the most talked-about cricketers currently, talked about how South Africa legendary pacer Dale Steyn inspired him.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Haris Rauf makes up one of the most pace attacks in the world with left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. Fans and cricket experts expect him to shine in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup scheduled to be played in India from October 5th to November 15th.

Speaking with the ICC, he revealed that he looks up to former South Africa legendary bowler Dale Steyn for inspiration.

“I have followed Dale Steyn ever since I started watching him,” he told the cricket’s governing body. “I love his aggression. The way he shows aggression.

“After taking a wicket, I try to do the same. But I go overboard sometimes. Dale Steyn is my all-time favourite.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Related – Watch: Haris Rauf’s five-wicket haul against Afghanistan in first ODI Speaking about Pakistan’s fast bowling unit which plays in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, he said the squad has been together for a while and would try to replicate the performance it gave in the past. “It has remained mostly the same for the last two years. We believe in each other. The sort of performance we have produced, we will try to do our best at the World Cup and take the trophy home,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The pacer has represented Pakistan in 91 matches across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He has taken 137 wickets with seven four-wicket and one five-fer in his career.

Moreover, he has taken part in 173 T20 fixtures in which he bagged 230 wickets.

He has played in domestic and overseas franchise leagues. He has represented Melbourne Stars, Rangpur Riders, San Francisco, and Welsh Fire in his career.