Iftikhar Ahmed’s gesture on India arrival goes viral

Batter Iftikhar Ahmed is one of Pakistan cricketers to look out for in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and he immediately became the centre of attention on his arrival in India for the tournament.

The 33-year-old made news when the video of him making victory signs and giving thumbs up with an serious expression went viral on the social media application X, formerly Twitter.

The post has more than 706,700 views. The heartwarming comments reflected his popularity in the cricket world.

Iftimania always active — Muneeb Iqbal (@muneebiqbal_94) September 28, 2023

We all want thia victory ✌🏻 to the very end❤️🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/8Dz59l2wEQ — Khurram🇵🇰 (@KhurramRANA21) September 27, 2023

Ifti mania — Maheen🖤🇵🇰 (@mahi5621_) September 27, 2023

The biggest superstar in India right now #Iftimania — WAZIR🇵🇰 (@156kph) September 27, 2023

Rock the Indian stadiums with your BIG sixes #IftiMania

Goodluck Team Pakistan !! — Umair Usmani (@Usmani81) September 28, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Iftikhar Ahmed was part of the Pakistan Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2023. He was the third highest scorer for the side with 146 runs from five matches.

He batted at an average of 89.50 and a strike rate of 122.60. His high score in the regional tournament was 109 not out against Nepal in Multan.

Iftikhar Ahmed has played 72 international fixtures and scored 1,347 runs with five half-centuries and a ton to his name.

Pakistan Cricket Team landed in India’s Hyderabad city to participate in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday.

A warm welcome in Hyderabad as we land on Indian shores 👏#WeHaveWeWill | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/poyWmFYIwK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2023

The side will start its campaign on October 6th, when they play the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.