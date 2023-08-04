Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan security delegation to visit India

LAHORE: Pakistan has decided to send a delegation comprising security high-ups to India to review the security arrangements ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Pakistan will send a high-level delegation to India to review security arrangements for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, sources told ARY News.

The federal government will finalise the delegation members including high-ups from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and security institutions.

Related – ICC ‘confident’ Pakistan will travel to India for ICC Cricket World Cup

The security delegation will prepare a report after visiting India and the government will make a decision to allow Pakistan’s cricket team to travel to India afterwards.

In 2016, Pakistan sent a security delegation to India before T20 World Cup. Before key tours, the countries can send delegations to review the security measures.

Pakistan-India CWC clash

The Pakistan-India fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad is one of the highly-anticipated contests but the game may be rescheduled due to security reasons.

The arch-rivals will clash on October 15. The date coincides with the first day of the Navratri festival. The joyous event is significantly celebrated in Gujrat state, which hosts the city.

The security agencies are reportedly concerned that managing the influx of fans and their safety may be problematic.

Related – PM Shehbaz forms committee to decide Pakistan’s visit to India for WC

The officials raised their concerns with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which has acknowledged them. The governing body of the sport in the country is exploring different options for staging the match.

“We are mulling the options that we have, and a decision in this regard will be taken soon,” a BCCI official stated. “We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs. Pakistan, for which thousands of traveling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri.”

It is pertinent to mention that the majority of the hotels got booked after the International Cricket Council announced the world championship’s schedule. Moreover, the hospitals were also reserved to deal with medical emergencies regarding the fixture.