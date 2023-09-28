36.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Advertisement -

Food menu for Pakistan team for ICC World Cup 2023 revealed

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Pakistan Cricket Team arrived in India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and they received a warm welcome by fans in Hyderabad.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The side were taken to the hotel under tight security measure. On their arrival, the hotel staff along with guests clapped for the side. The team were presented with traditional scarfs.

The side have started its training for the tournament.

Before the tournament kicks off on October 5 in Ahmedabad, Babar Azam’s side will play warmup matches against 2019 runners-up New Zealand and five-time champions Australia on September 29 (tomorrow) and October 3 respectively.

Related – ICC World Cup 2023: Babar Azam asks nation for prayers

They begin their quest for second 50-over World Cup title on October 6th. They take on the Netherlands at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi international.

During their stay in Hyderbad, the Pakistan Cricket Team will get to enjoy delicious meals. Indian news agencies reported that the side will be served lamb chops, mutton curry, Hyderabadi biryani, grilled fish, butter chicken, and vegetable pulao.

No beef dishes will be served to any of the 10 participating teams due to cultural reasons.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be contested from October 5 to November 14. Ten teams Pakistan, India, England, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, the Netherlands, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and the Bangladesh are taking part in the tournament.

Defending champions England will go head-to-head against 2019 runners-up New Zealand in the opening fixture. It will be a repeat of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final, which England won on boundary count rule.

They will face each other once in the round-robin stage. The top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals.

The winner of those games will meet each other in the final.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.