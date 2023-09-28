Food menu for Pakistan team for ICC World Cup 2023 revealed

The Pakistan Cricket Team arrived in India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and they received a warm welcome by fans in Hyderabad.

The side were taken to the hotel under tight security measure. On their arrival, the hotel staff along with guests clapped for the side. The team were presented with traditional scarfs.

A warm welcome in Hyderabad as we land on Indian shores 👏#WeHaveWeWill | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/poyWmFYIwK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2023

The side have started its training for the tournament.

Diving into the training session in Hyderabad with a purpose 💪🏏#WeHaveWeWill | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/ZzDdMNBDWN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2023

Before the tournament kicks off on October 5 in Ahmedabad, Babar Azam’s side will play warmup matches against 2019 runners-up New Zealand and five-time champions Australia on September 29 (tomorrow) and October 3 respectively.

They begin their quest for second 50-over World Cup title on October 6th. They take on the Netherlands at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi international.

During their stay in Hyderbad, the Pakistan Cricket Team will get to enjoy delicious meals. Indian news agencies reported that the side will be served lamb chops, mutton curry, Hyderabadi biryani, grilled fish, butter chicken, and vegetable pulao.

No beef dishes will be served to any of the 10 participating teams due to cultural reasons.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be contested from October 5 to November 14. Ten teams Pakistan, India, England, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, the Netherlands, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and the Bangladesh are taking part in the tournament.

Just 10 days to go 🤩 Which team will come out on top and lift the #CWC23 trophy? 🏆 All you need to know 📝 https://t.co/LhlFiQe9fo pic.twitter.com/8PyJ0srHiH — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) September 25, 2023

Defending champions England will go head-to-head against 2019 runners-up New Zealand in the opening fixture. It will be a repeat of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final, which England won on boundary count rule.

They will face each other once in the round-robin stage. The top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals.

The winner of those games will meet each other in the final.