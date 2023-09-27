ICC World Cup 2023: Babar Azam asks nation for prayers

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has asked the nation for their prayers as the squad heads to India to participate in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The mega event is scheduled to begin on October 5 in India.

Babar Azam wrote in his post on X (formerly known as Twitter): “As we head for the World Cup, we seek prayers of all the Pakistan cricket team fans and well-wishers. I am certain that you will continue to extend your support and love, which you have always done. Pakistan Zindabad.”

As we head for the World Cup, we seek prayers of all the Pakistan cricket team fans and well-wishers. I am certain that you will continue to extend your support and love, which you have always done. Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/ZiMJIfCBfd — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 27, 2023

The team left from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for India via Dubai. Pakistan are scheduled to land in Hyderabad, India at 8:15pm today (Wednesday).

The squad consists 18 players and 13 player support personnel. Bowling coach Morne Morkel will join the team in Dubai. Team director Mickey Arthur will join the Pakistan cricket squad in India.

Pakistan will play their first warm-up on 29 September against New Zealand and the second and last against Australia on 3 October. Babar Azam-led Paki­stan will play their opening match of the ICC World Cup against the Netherlands on October 6.