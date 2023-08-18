AB de Villiers opens up on Pakistan’s fate in Cricket World Cup 2023

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers named Pakistan one of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finalists.

AB de Villiers shared his views on the teams that would reach the last-four stage in his YouTube video. He said hosts India will win their third World Cup title.

“Definitely, India I think they will win again there,” he said. “It’s going to be a Fairy Tale World Cup. India, England, Australia will be the three big teams in the semi-finals. Then I’d go with South Africa, although Pakistan also have a good chance.”

The former wicketkeeper batter added the tournament will be played on good pitches.

“I have gone to the semi-finals of the World Cup with three non-subcontinent teams, which is very risky. But I will stick to it because I think the wickets will be good. I do not think that bad wickets will be seen during the tournament in the World Cup,” AB de Villiers said.

He predicted the India-England final but wants his country to play the ultimate fixture as well.

“England and India will be in the final. If they face each other in the finals. So I think it would be awesome. Although I really wish my South African boys were there. I don’t think it will be easy for him, but never say no. This is the World Cup in which South Africa have the least expectations, and it could well be for them. They are a very talented and very underrated team,” he said.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5. The opening game will be a repeat of the 2019 final as defending champions England take on New Zealand in Ahmedabad.