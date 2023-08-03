Eoin Morgan talks on Pakistan’s fate in World Cup

Former England cricketer Eoin Morgan, who led the Three Lions to their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup win in 2019, picked Pakistan as one of the semi-finalists in the upcoming world championships in India.

Eoin Morgan predicted that Pakistan, Australia, England and hosts India will reach the semi-finals in an interview.

“When it comes to the business end of the tournament, I have no doubt England will be there, I have no doubt India will be there,” he said. “And the other teams I would probably see potentially lifting the trophy are Australia and Pakistan, two very very strong teams, and two contenders when it comes to big competitions.”

He added, “They have a lot of talent to work with. Playing cricket in India, particularly the 50-over format, you need to have all bases covered, and I would say those teams do.”

Eoin Morgan stated that home conditions an important role in world cup tournaments.

“Home advantage is quite a key thing, but if you were to advise anything you would say engage with the people who were there, and were leaders throughout that journey, and pick their brain. The likes of Virat Kohli played in that team and has first-hand experience of what it is like. It is going to be a hell of a tournament that I am looking forward to.”

The previous three World Cups were won by host countries. India lifted their second ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, followed by Australia in 2015. England won their maiden title in 2019.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 06. They will play the 1996 winners Sri Lanka at the same venue on October 12.

The side will travel to Ahmedabad, where they will take on arch-rivals India on the October 15. The fixture is likely to be rescheduled due to security reasons.

Pakistan's fixture against Australia is scheduled for October 20 in Bengaluru. The side will play Afghanistan in Chennai on October 23, followed by South Africa on October 27 at the same venue. Their fixture against Bangladesh will be played on October 31 in October. They will take on last edition's finalist New Zealand on November 04 in Bengaluru.



Their final round-robin game will be against defending champions England on November 12 in Kolkata.