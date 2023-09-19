Adam Gilchrist talks about Pakistan’s World Cup winning chances

Legendary Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist sees Pakistan as one of the semi-finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Adam Gilchrist gave predictions about the world championships next month on an Indian news outlet. The wicketkeeper batter – who was part of the side which won the 1999, 2003 and 2007 world championships – said Pakistan, hosts India, defending champions England and Australia playing the semi-finals.

“I think India and Pakistan could feature in the semi-finals, Australia and England are another two teams,” he said.

‘I think India and Pakistan could feature in the World Cup semifinals’ – Adam Gilchrist 🇮🇳🇵🇰🔥 #CWC23pic.twitter.com/vyokhMxT9l — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 19, 2023

Related – Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 squad might see surprise inclusions: sources Adam Gilchrist believes that Australia’s 2-3 ODI series defeat to South Africa is a learning curve for them. “Australia will learn a lot from their efforts in South Africa when they come to India, they have got three games before the World Cup against India so they will have a bit more of a full-strength squad there so that might tell us a bit about where they are at so it’s a bit hard who’s gonna win it (World Cup) but I think there is probably four semi-finalists there,” the former cricketer said.



The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off on October 5 with defending champions England playing the finalist of the 2019 edition New Zealand in the opening game.