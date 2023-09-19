29.9 C
Adam Gilchrist talks about Pakistan’s World Cup winning chances

Legendary Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist sees Pakistan as one of the semi-finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Adam Gilchrist gave predictions about the world championships next month on an Indian news outlet. The wicketkeeper batter – who was part of the side which won the 1999, 2003 and 2007 world championships – said Pakistan, hosts India, defending champions England and Australia playing the semi-finals.

“I think India and Pakistan could feature in the semi-finals, Australia and England are another two teams,” he said.

Adam Gilchrist believes that Australia’s 2-3 ODI series defeat to South Africa is a learning curve for them.
“Australia will learn a lot from their efforts in South Africa when they come to India, they have got three games before the World Cup against India so they will have a bit more of a full-strength squad there so that might tell us a bit about where they are at so it’s a bit hard who’s gonna win it (World Cup) but I think there is probably four semi-finalists there,” the former cricketer said.


The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off on October 5 with defending champions England playing the finalist of the 2019 edition New Zealand in the opening game.

