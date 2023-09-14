Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 squad might see surprise inclusions: sources

Pakistan fans are waiting to hear about the squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, but the selection process has now become a daunting task for the team management back home.

Pakistan are currently taking part in the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka. However, not everything is going right for Babar Azam’s side with players injured or giving inconsistent performances.

The side’s resounding 228-run loss to India was a reality check for the Green Shirts. The pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were taken to the cleaners by the Indian batters.

The notion of Pakistan playing with one specialist spinner and announcing the playing XI the day before the fixture came under criticism.

Moreover, the Pakistan camp has been plagued with injuries with Naseem Shah getting ruked out of the regional championship due to shoulder injuries.

Haris Rauf is battling a side strain, Imam-ul-Haq is struggling with back pain, Salman Ali Agha is recovering from a face injury, and Saud Shakeel is down with fever.

Shortlisting the players for the sport’s greatest event of the year has become nothing less than a challenge for Pakistan’s chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq. The former cricketer and captain will meet local selectors Tauseef Ahmed, Waseem Haider, Masood Anwar, Mohammad Salman, Mehmood Hamid and Javed Hayat for the selection process.

He will take Pakistan Captain Babar Azam, Head Coach Grant Bradburn and Team Director Mickey Arthur into confidence.

According to sources, surprise entries are expected to be in the side for the world championships. It remains to be seen which new players will get the opportunity to shine on the global stage.

