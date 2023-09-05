Cricket World Cup: Pakistan-India match tickets being sold at this outrageous price

The Pakistan-India fixture in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 14 is the most-awaited contest in the 50-over championships and it will be played in the sold-out Narendra Modi International Cricket Stadium.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

There has been a sharp increase in demand for the tickets, and the prices are reflecting the hype. The primary ticket sales saw a complete sellout within one hour on August 29 and September 3.

According to an Indian news agency, a sharp price hike was witnessed in the secondary ticket sales as the sports ticket booking platform listed the upper tier tickets cost at an astonishing INR 5.75 million.

Moreover, the tickets for sections South Premium West 2 | Row R, H2 | Row U, South Premium East 3 |Row Y and H2 | Row V South Premium East 3, South Premium East 3 section tickets at an astonishing INR 1.81 million, INR 1.90 million, INR 2.18 million, and INR 2.29 million respectively.

The increasing ticket prices angered cricketing fans, who are blaming companies for “daylight robberies” in the name of sales. Here’s what they said.

All India matches tickets hyped beyond 2 Lakhs. This is not good. — kiran (@k31iran) September 5, 2023

Itne mehenge tickets koi common man nahi kharidega, sharm aani chahiye BCCI ko Agar ye Sach hai. — Bhaskar Laxman Pawar (@BhaskarLaxmanP1) September 5, 2023

We shall watch it on tv — Vishal Singh (@vishsing) September 5, 2023

ꜱᴀʟᴀ ʙᴊᴩ ʜᴀɪ ᴛᴏ ᴄᴏʀʀᴜᴩᴛɪᴏɴ ᴛᴏ ʜᴏɢᴀ ʜɪ . — Mohammad Hamza (@Ha83464Hamza) September 5, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and India were to compete on October 15. However, the match was rescheduled to October 14 due to security concerns.

Related – ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan’s fixtures against India, Sri Lanka, England rescheduled

Moreover, the ticket prices for India’s fixtures against Australia and defending champions England also soared.

Fans will have to pay between INR 41,000 to well over INR 300,000 to watch the India-Australia fixture, tickets for the India-England match are available for a high price of INR230,000 lakh.