Cricket World Cup: Pakistan’s fixtures against India, Sri Lanka, England rescheduled

Pakistan’s highly anticipated fixture against India in October’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has been rescheduled.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the revised and final schedule. The fixture between the arch-rivals, which was to be contested on October 15 initially in Ahmedabad, will now be played a day earlier at the same venue.

Moreover, the Pakistan-Sri Lanka fixture in Hyderabad has been moved from October 12 to October 10. Babar Azam’s side will play defending champions England in Kolkata on November 11, instead of November 12.

The England-Afghanistan encounter, which was to be played on October 14 in Delhi, has been rescheduled for October 15. Austalia and South Africa, who were to collide on October 12 in Lucknow, will play each other on October 13.

The New Zealand-Bangladesh clash in Chennai, which was to be played on October 14, has moved 24 hours back. Australia’s match against Bangladesh in Pune, who were to clash on November 12, will now be played on the same day as the Pakistan-England fixture.

India-Netherlands game, scheduled for November 11 in Bengaluru, has been postponed to November 12.

The ICC Cricket World Cup begins on October 5. The opening game would be played between defending champions England and New Zealand.

It will be a repeat of the 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 final.