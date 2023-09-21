Former England cricketer Dominic Cork said Pakistan cannot be taken lightly in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 despite the side being in disarray at the moment.

The former England fast bowler talked about Pakistan’s prospects of winning the world championships in India. He said the side may look “discombobulated” right now but are still strong contenders to win it.

“Pakistan are just looking discombobulated,” he said. “You look at them, it looks like they have no chance at the World Cup, but we can never write them off.”

Dominic Cork sees hosts India look as the strongest side in the tournament, but Babar Azam’s side cannot be written off.

Pakistan begin its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 6 when it takes on the Netherlands. They will play Sri Lanka and host India on October 10 and 14 respectively.

Green Shirts are scheduled to take on Australia on October 20. They take on Afghanistan after two days.

Pakistan’s fixture against South Africa is scheduled to be played on October 27. Their encounter against Bangladesh will take place on October 31.

They play 2019 finalists New Zealand and defending champions England on November 4 and 11 respectively.

