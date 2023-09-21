29.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Advertisement -

Who will become part of Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 squad??

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan will announce its squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India on Friday morning.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The Pakistan Cricket Board, in a press release, stated that Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq finalized the after a meeting with its Chairman Zaka Ashraf.

Moreover, Zaka Ashraf reviewed the team’s performance in the Asia Cup 2023 with Director Mickey Arthur, Captain Babar Azam, Vice Captain Shadab Khan, Coach Grant Bradburn, Batting Coach Andrew Puttick, Bowling Coach Morne Morkel and former captains Misbah ul Haq and Mohammad Hafeez in a meeting.

They agreed on devising a better approach and strategy for managing the players’ workload. They also highlighted the importance of strengthening the bench.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

It is pertinent to mention that various speculations are making rounds on social media over the late announcement. The rumours of the management and selection committee not being on the same page over team selections made rounds on the internet. 

However, sources said the squad was finalized three days ago, and there is unity among all parties involved in the selection process.

Sources have said that pacer Naseem Shah got sidelined from the mega tournament due to his shoulder injury, and is replaced with bowling all-rounder Hassan Ali. 

Batter Mohammad Haris, spinner Abrar Ahmed, and pacer Zaman Khan are in the side as travelling reserve.

Moreover, it was also stated that the side will be travelling with a spin consultant, and legendary cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed is the frontrunner to land the job.

Related – Pakistan’s ICC World Cup 2023 squad might see surprise inclusions: sources

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.