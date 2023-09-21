Who will become part of Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 squad??

Pakistan will announce its squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India on Friday morning.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The Pakistan Cricket Board, in a press release, stated that Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq finalized the after a meeting with its Chairman Zaka Ashraf.

Moreover, Zaka Ashraf reviewed the team’s performance in the Asia Cup 2023 with Director Mickey Arthur, Captain Babar Azam, Vice Captain Shadab Khan, Coach Grant Bradburn, Batting Coach Andrew Puttick, Bowling Coach Morne Morkel and former captains Misbah ul Haq and Mohammad Hafeez in a meeting.

The PCB under Chairman Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf met with the national coaching staff headed by Mickey Arthur, captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, and former captains Misbah ul Haq and Mohammad Hafeez to review the team’s performance in the ACC Asia Cup 2023.… pic.twitter.com/rtVM0eeZ8B — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 21, 2023

They agreed on devising a better approach and strategy for managing the players’ workload. They also highlighted the importance of strengthening the bench.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

It is pertinent to mention that various speculations are making rounds on social media over the late announcement. The rumours of the management and selection committee not being on the same page over team selections made rounds on the internet.

However, sources said the squad was finalized three days ago, and there is unity among all parties involved in the selection process.

Sources have said that pacer Naseem Shah got sidelined from the mega tournament due to his shoulder injury, and is replaced with bowling all-rounder Hassan Ali.

Batter Mohammad Haris, spinner Abrar Ahmed, and pacer Zaman Khan are in the side as travelling reserve.

Moreover, it was also stated that the side will be travelling with a spin consultant, and legendary cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed is the frontrunner to land the job.

Related – Pakistan’s ICC World Cup 2023 squad might see surprise inclusions: sources