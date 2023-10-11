Unprecedented chase: Farhan Saeed, Sajal Aly are all praises for Green Shirts

Showbiz celebrities Farhan Saeed, Sajal Aly and Asim Azhar among others hailed the Pakistan squad for the great chase in the Cricket World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka.

Showbiz celebrities joined the celebrations to sing praises for national cricketers after the debutante Abdullah Shafique and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s gutsy centuries powered Pakistan to pull off the record run-chase in their latest Cricket World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Taking to his account on the micro-blogging site X, Farhan Saeed posted, “What a win! What a chase, needed this kind of win to boost the confidence and Pakistan did it perfectly!”

What a win! What a chase , needed this kind of win to boost the confidence and Pakistan did it perfectly! Rizwan masterclass, abdullah dream start ! Indian crowd amazing and big thank you. A match to remember, an ideal way to kick start the World Cup run! 🤞

Bismillah!#PAKvsSL — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) October 10, 2023

“Rizwan masterclass, abdullah dream start! Indian crowd amazing and big thank you. A match to remember, an ideal way to kick start the World Cup run! Bismillah,” added the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star.

Sajal Aly took to her Instagram stories as well with a Bhangra-filled applause for the national cricketers. The ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star wrote, “Wohoo! Pakistan has chased the highest total in CWC history. Congratulations on the unprecedented chase!” In support of the squad, singer Asim Azhar tweeted, “Highest ever run chase in the history of world cup. Pakistan cricket for you,” with a green heart and ‘Pak vs SL’ hashtag.

Highest ever run chase in the history of world cup. Pakistan cricket for you. 💚 #PAKvSL — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 10, 2023

As for the match, Rizwan overcame leg cramps to score a 121-ball 131 not out while the World Cup newbie Shafique hit a 103-ball 113 as Green Shirts overhauled their 345-run target in 48.2 overs.

With the smashing victory, Pakistan cricket team now has two wins and a huge boost of confidence ahead of their high-profile clash against India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

