Watch: Pakistan Cricket Team arrive in India for World Cup 2023

Pakistan Cricket Team landed in India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and the pictures and videos of their arrival are going viral on social media.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan side landed in Deccan, Hyderabad. They boarded the team bus and were taken to their hotel under tight security protocol.

The pictures and video of the side’s arrival are making rounds on the social media platforms.

Pakistan begin its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 6 when it takes on the Netherlands. They will play Sri Lanka and host India on October 10 and 14 respectively.

Green Shirts are scheduled to take on Australia on October 20. They take on Afghanistan after two days.

Pakistan’s fixture against South Africa is scheduled to be played on October 27. Their encounter against Bangladesh will take place on October 31.

They play 2019 finalists New Zealand and defending champions England on November 4 and 11 respectively.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr., Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usama Mir.

Traveling reserves are Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, and Zaman Khan.

