Cricket World Cup: Samiya Hassan Ali cheered for Green Shirts at stadium

Celebrity wife Samiya Hassan Ali of Pakistan cricket team’s bowler came in to cheer the national team in their latest World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka.

Taking to her Instagram account earlier this week, Samiya Arzoo posted a few glimpses from her outing at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, India, as she attended she attended the national team’s clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Sharing the pictures and reel, which captured the internet personality in a denim dungaree with a pink shirt, Samiya simply added the hashtag ‘World Cup 2023’ and location stamp on the posts along with the anthem on the video.

The picture and video posts are now viral on social media with thousands of likes and comments, while, netizens also credited her appearance for the impressive performance of her husband.

For the unversed, Hassan Ali married Indian flight engineer Samiya Arzoo in 2019. They have a daughter, Helena, 2, together.

As for the match, the World Cup debutante Abdullah Shafique and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s gutsy centuries powered Pakistan to pull off the record World Cup run-chase against Sri Lanka.

Rizwan overcame leg cramps to score a 121-ball 131 not out while Shafique hit a 103-ball 113 as Green Shirts overhauled their 345-run target in 48.2 overs.

Meanwhile, Hassan Ali led the bowling attack for Pakistan with four wickets.

