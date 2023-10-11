Cricket World Cup: What did players eat before Sri Lanka fixture?

Pakistan cricket team enjoyed some desi delicacies before their record run-chase against Sri Lanka in the latest Cricket World Cup fixture.

As claimed by an Indian sports journalist, national cricketers including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed, feasted on some desi, non-vegetarian food at a local restaurant in Hyderabad, India, prior to their smashing win against Sri Lanka.

With the pictures of the national cricketers from their outing, on the micro-blogging site X, sports journalist Himanshu Pareek wrote, “Shaheen, Rizwan, Iftikhar and Babar visited Peshawar Restaurant in Hyderabad before the match against Sri Lanka.” “There they enjoyed charsi tikka, chicken kadai, mutton kadai and mutton biryani,” he mentioned further.

As for the match, the World Cup debutante Abdullah Shafique and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s gutsy centuries powered Pakistan to pull off the record World Cup run-chase against Sri Lanka.

Rizwan overcame leg cramps to score a 121-ball 131 not out while Shafique hit a 103-ball 113 as Green Shirts overhauled their 345-run target in 48.2 overs.

With the smashing victory, Pakistan cricket team now has two wins and a huge boost of confidence ahead of their high-profile clash against India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

