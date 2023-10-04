WATCH: Shadab Khan gets birthday surprise from wife

Pakistan cricket team’s all-rounder Shadab Khan received a beautiful birthday surprise from his wife Malaika, ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

Despite Shadab Khan not being at home for his birthday this year, his doting wife made sure to make his first birthday after their wedding extra special by arranging an adorable surprise for her husband.

Sharing a short sneak peek of his birthday surprise from his better half on social site Instagram, Khan wrote, “Birthday surprise from my wife. I can’t thank Allah enough for having her in my life.”

Moreover, the Pakistan cricket team also had midnight celebrations for the 25th birthday of Khan with a bunch of delectable cakes in the hotel room, as seen in the inside video shared by the board on social media.

It is pertinent to mention that Shadab Khan tied the knot with Malaika, daughter of veteran cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq, in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Shadab Khan was named vice-captain in the national squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to be played from October 5 to November 19 in India.

Green Shirts will play their first match against the Netherlands on October 6, while, the first clash against arch-rival, India is scheduled for October 14.

