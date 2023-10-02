Indian girl ‘falls in love’ with Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed

An Indian female fan wholeheartedly professed her love for Pakistani cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed in a viral interview video.

Ahead of the mega cricket event, World Cup 2023, an Indian fan from Punjab, named Heer, expressed her love for the middle-order batter and even went on to express her desire to marry Iftikhar Ahmed.

In a clip from an interview widely being circulated on social media, a Dubai-based girl Heer, who is said to hail from the Northern state of India, is seen wearing an Indian team jersey and holding a poster of her favourite character, when she said that Ahmed aka ‘Chacha’ is her favourite of them all in the national squad.

“You must have heard of him, he is called ‘Chacha(uncle)’, name is Iftikhar,” she said when asked about a Pakistani cricketer she would like to marry.

“He will be uncle to the world, but to me, he is Iftikhar janu.”

The video is now viral on social media and fans cannot stop gushing over this wholesome display of love by Heer.

It is pertinent to mention that the Green Shirts are currently in Hyderabad, India, for the ICC World Cup 2023, scheduled to be played from October 5 to November 19.

Pakistani team will play its first match against the Netherlands on October 6, while, the arch-rivals are set to clash on October 14.

